BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-18

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday established 145 District Tax Offices (DTOs) across the country for bringing 1.5 million to 2 million new taxpayers into the tax net till June, 2024.

The District Taxation Officers would be fully authorised to disconnect utility connections including electricity and gas connections and blocking of mobile SIMs of non-filers under section 114B in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The Board shall have the powers to issue Income Tax General Order in respect of persons who are not appearing on ATL but are liable to file return under the provisions of Income Tax Ordinance.

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

The Income Tax general order may entail any or all of the following consequences for the persons mentioned therein: Disabling of Mobile Phones or Mobile Phone SIMs; discontinuance of electricity connection; and discontinuance of gas connection.

As part of restructuring measures in the Federal Board of Revenue, the Finance minister has approved the establishment of 145 District Tax Offices which will focus on bringing 1.5 to 2 million new taxpayers into the tax net till June, 2024. The prime minister has stressed the importance of revenue and increasing the existing number of tax filers during recent meetings.

The FBR on Friday notified the offices of 145 District Tax Officers, a new establishment that will help broadening the tax base and ultimately raising tax-to-GDP ratio to a desired level. These offices would be headed by District Tax Officers entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing Income Tax Returns from non-filers and stop filers.

Establishment of these offices heralds a new chapter that would expand tax net to fill a critical tax gap on the path to bring all potential taxpayers into the tax net.

These new offices would be headed by dedicated Inland Revenue Officers in BS-17/18 which would obtain and utilize third party data acquired from multiple departments and agencies that hold critical information regarding investment in assets and incurring of huge expenditures by potential taxpayers who till now have managed to escape and stay away from the taxation system including registration and filing of tax returns.

One of the tools to be utilized for this purpose would be invoking recently introduced section 114B in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 which authorizes the department to disconnect utility connections including electricity and gas connections and blocking of mobile SIMs, if return is not filed in response to notices issued.

Federal government is committed to utilize all measures and provide assistance to FBR. A new Documentation Law is also being introduced to obligate various agencies/departments to provide data to the FBR through automated common transmission system. Collaboration and assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also been sought.

The chairman NADRA has assured Federal Board of Revenue for its assistance for widening of tax base through Data Integration.

The initiative would not only strengthen FBR capacity to enforce tax laws but will also facilitate taxpayers in filing tax returns by establishing dedicated offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

taxpayers tax net income tax ordinance non filers to FBR DTOs

Comments

1000 characters

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories