SPI inflation up 9.95pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the current week, ended 16 November 2023, increased by 9.95 per cent due to increase in the prices of gas (480per cent), tea Lipton (8.88per cent), masoor (5.28per cent), chicken (3.99per cent), garlic (3.09 per cent), wheat flour (2.64per cent), LPG (2.03per cent) and potatoes (2per cent), garlic (2.16per cent), salt powdered (1.82per cent) and chicken (1.60per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 41.90per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (1108.59per cent), cigarettes (94.46per cent), wheat flour (86.41per cent), chilies powdered (81.74per cent), rice basmati broken (76.70per cent), garlic (63.56 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (61.91 per cent, gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent, tea Lipton (54.57per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), gur (51.01per cent), sugar (49.96per cent), and salt powder (46.37per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (36.22per cent), tomatoes (14.02per cent), mustard oil (3.95per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.05per cent), and pulse gram (0.49per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02per cent) items increased, 13 (25.49per cent) items decreased, and 13 (25.49 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 309.09 points against 281.12 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889 Rs29,517,Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 6.63 per cent, 10.34 per cent, 12.80 per cent, 10.50 per cent, and 8.07 per cent, respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period review include gas charges (480per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet (8.88per cent), masoor (5.28per cent), chicken (3.99per cent), garlic (3.09per cent), salt powdered (2.93per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.64per cent), tea prepared (2.07per cent), LPG (2.03per cent), potatoes (2per cent), moong (1.14per cent), shirting (1.10per cent), bananas (1.03per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.93per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.91per cent), pulse gram (0.87per cent), match box each (0.69 per cent), cooked daal(0.50per cent), eggs (0.45per cent), maash (0.43per cent), beef with bone (0.38per cent), mutton (0.23per cent), mustard oil (0.06per cent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.05per cent), and cooked beef (0.03per cent).

The items, prices of which, decreased during the period under review include electricity charges (16.06per cent), tomatoes (11.16per cent), sugar (4.24per cent), hi-speed diesel (2.15per cent), onions (1.49per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality (1.39per cent), petrol super (0.73per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.65per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.42per cent),vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.28 per cent), gur (0.27per cent), rice basmati broken (0.10per cent), and curd (0.05per cent).

