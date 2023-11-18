BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Markets Print 2023-11-18

PSA aims at achieving 60pc renewable electricity by 2030

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) Chairman Amir Chaudhry has vowed to collaborate with the government in realizing the ambitious vision of achieving 60% renewable electricity by 2030.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that the PSA appreciates the significance of recent initiatives including 10 GW Fast Track projects, solarization of public buildings, tube-wells, 11kV feeders, exceeding 1,000MW, 2,500MW, and 2,000MW, respectively.

He also emphasized the importance of local private sector companies taking a leading role in financing these projects, minimizing reliance on foreign investors or donors.

Senior Vice Chairman PSA Zakir Ali said the solar industry in Pakistan provides employment opportunities for a diverse range of workers, from semi-skilled and low-skilled labourers to graduates and technicians involved in system design and deployment.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the industry such as import/LCs issues which are faced on regular basis that lead to unrest in industry from importer to trader to installers to end users and halt the wheel of business. Another challenge is to simplify net metering process, with the need for a one window solution and implementing digital application processing.

