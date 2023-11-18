PSA aims at achieving 60pc renewable electricity by 2030

LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) Chairman Amir Chaudhry has vowed to collaborate with the government in realizing the ambitious vision of achieving 60% renewable electricity by 2030.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that the PSA appreciates the significance of recent initiatives including 10 GW Fast Track projects, solarization of public buildings, tube-wells, 11kV feeders, exceeding 1,000MW, 2,500MW, and 2,000MW, respectively.

He also emphasized the importance of local private sector companies taking a leading role in financing these projects, minimizing reliance on foreign investors or donors.

Senior Vice Chairman PSA Zakir Ali said the solar industry in Pakistan provides employment opportunities for a diverse range of workers, from semi-skilled and low-skilled labourers to graduates and technicians involved in system design and deployment.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the industry such as import/LCs issues which are faced on regular basis that lead to unrest in industry from importer to trader to installers to end users and halt the wheel of business. Another challenge is to simplify net metering process, with the need for a one window solution and implementing digital application processing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023