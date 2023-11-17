BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Palm closes down on Dalian soyoils, crude

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Friday, snapping a four-session rally, dragged by weakness in Dalian’s soyoil and lower crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 68 ringgit or 1.70%, to 3,930 ringgit ($840.10) a metric ton on its closing. The futures gained 3.37% compared to last week.

“Profit taking is happening after this week’s rally backed by Dalian and CBOT soyoil even though the fundamentals maintain, including better export and slower production. Point to note is the continued weakness on crude oil,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.72%. Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 1.89%, while its palm oil contract declined 1.60%.

Palm closes down tracking Chicago soyoil, profit-taking weighs

Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share of the global vegetable oil market.

Oil prices were little changed on Friday but on track for their fourth straight week of losses after tumbling about 5% to a four month-low on Thursday on worries over global demand.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per ton for the Nov. 16-Nov. 30 period, up from $748.93 for the previous 15-day period.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons from last month.

Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-Nov. 15 at 602,510 tons.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.15% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,935 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,895 ringgit -3,917 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

