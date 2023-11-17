BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 12:07pm

Syria shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards the surroundings of the capital Damascus in the early hours of Friday, the Syrian army said. Most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted but some caused material damage, the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military declined comment.

Last week, Israel’s military said an organisation in Syria launched a drone that hit a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat and that it struck the group in response.

France issues arrest warrant for Syria’s Assad: plaintiffs

There have been a spate of attacks in the region since Oct. 7, when Palestinian Hamas attacked Israel and Israel retaliated.

On Nov. 8, Syria also said Israel had carried out an aerial attack targeting military sites in southern Syria as the Hamas-Israel conflict led to an increase in tit-for-tat attacks.

