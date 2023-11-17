BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates on Thursday announced an order for 15 long-haul Airbus A350-900s, bringing to 110 the number of additional aircraft the company has ordered at this year’s Dubai Air Show.

“The A350-900s will add to our fleet mix and we are pleased to announce additional orders for this aircraft type,” Emirates chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai.”

The deal is worth $6 billion, the statement said, and all-told Emirates has committed to spending $58 billion on new aircraft at this year’s event in Dubai, the statement said.

On Monday, Emirates announced a much larger order, worth $52 billion, for 55 777-9s, 35 777-8s and five 787 Dreamliners from Airbus’s US-based rival Boeing. Its sister airline flydubai, a budget carrier, separately ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s valued at $63 billion — its first wide-bodied, or large-capacity, planes as it looks to expand to new routes.

