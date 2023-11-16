BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four dead after two Indonesian military planes crash

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 08:09pm
File Photo
File Photo

JAKARTA: Four people, including two pilots, were killed in Indonesia Thursday when two military aircraft crashed into a mountainside during training, an air force spokesperson said.

Two Embraer Super Tucano planes took off from the East Java city of Malang on Thursday morning before losing contact half an hour later during regular formation training.

“All the bodies have been found,” spokesperson Agung Sasongko Jati told AFP.

Two dead, four injured in Hungary air show crash

“Two are already in the hangar, two are still in transportation to the base.”

He said the two pilots and two co-pilots were found after information from the public about where their planes had crashed.

They were found on a mountainside near Mount Bromo in East Java, on Indonesia’s most populous island, and the planes were believed to have hit a steep incline, Jati said.

Investigators are not likely to reach the site before Friday, when they will analyse the flight recorders and other data from the planes.

“The crash investigation personnel will come and know exactly what happened. They will have the voice communication, flight data, and the engine data and video,” Jati said.

He told reporters the two turboprop light attack planes were in good condition.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago, has a poor air safety record despite relying heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands.

It has suffered three major commercial plane crashes in the past nine years.

Plane crash indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

Four dead after two Indonesian military planes crash

New high: momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Politicians, executive, establishment must collaborate to resolve political instability: Alvi

Bilawal vows relief to masses as PPP kickstarts election campaign in KP

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Read more stories