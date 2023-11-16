AC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi till 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case till November 17.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor Irfan Bhola, SohailArif, and Investigation Officers (IO) of the case, Mian Umer and Mohsin Haroon appeared before the court.

