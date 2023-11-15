Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Babar Azam has announced that he was stepping down as the Pakistan cricket captain in all formats.

Babar announced this on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore.

In his statement, Babar said, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

He said that reaching the number one spot in white-ball cricket was the result of the “collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I’d like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey”.

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he said.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” Babar concluded.

Babar and the team management came under fire after the national side’s dismal performances in the Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan were knocked out during league stages in both tournaments.

Initially, the board wanted Babar to lead Pakistan during the Australia Test series next month. However, the World No.2 ODI batter decided to step down in all formats.

Earlier this week, bowling coach Morne Morkel had become the first man to quit Pakistan’s coaching staff following the team’s failure to reach the World Cup semi-finals.