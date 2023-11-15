BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shan Masood appointed Test captain, Shaheen to lead Pakistan in T20Is

BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 09:06pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Shan Masood as the Test captain and Shaheen Afridi as the T20Is.

The board announced the development in a post on social media platform X - formerly Twitter.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. His first assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia starting from December 14.

Meanwhile, Shaheen will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and his first assignment will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand from January 12 to 21 January. The 23-year-old quick has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is.

Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

The move comes shortly after Babar Azam stepped down as-format captain, following a humiliating World Cup campaign.

He was under fire after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same momentum into the World Cup — where they crashed out before reaching the semis.

PCB Shan Masood Shaheen Afridi

Comments

1000 characters

Shan Masood appointed Test captain, Shaheen to lead Pakistan in T20Is

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Ton-up for Mitchell but New Zealand lose Williamson in semi-final chase

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Read more stories