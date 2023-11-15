Shan Masood appointed Test captain, Shaheen to lead Pakistan in T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Shan Masood as the Test captain and Shaheen Afridi as the T20Is.

The board announced the development in a post on social media platform X - formerly Twitter.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. His first assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia starting from December 14.

Meanwhile, Shaheen will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and his first assignment will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand from January 12 to 21 January. The 23-year-old quick has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is.

Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

The move comes shortly after Babar Azam stepped down as-format captain, following a humiliating World Cup campaign.

He was under fire after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same momentum into the World Cup — where they crashed out before reaching the semis.