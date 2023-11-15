Gold continues winning streak, gains Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan extended gains for the third session on Wednesday, supported by an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,800 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs2,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,156 after an increase of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs212,800 per tola.

In three consecutive sessions, gold prices have increased by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday as set at $1,988, after an increase of $23 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

International, gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated after softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data, which fuelled more bets that the Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates.