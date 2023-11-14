Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan extended gains for the second session on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs212,800 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs182,442 after an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs211,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday as set at $1,965, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.