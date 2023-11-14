BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Nov 14, 2023
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 02:13pm

Gold rates in Pakistan extended gains for the second session on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs212,800 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs182,442 after an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs211,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday as set at $1,965, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

