BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-15

Gold moves higher as yields, dollar slip after US inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

BENGALURU: Gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated after softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data, which fuelled more bets that the Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,957.70 per ounce, as of 9:14 a.m. ET (1414 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,963.00. US consumer prices were unchanged in October and underlying inflation showed signs of slowing. In the 12 months through October, the CPI climbed 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September.

The market is pricing in a 100% chance that the US central bank will leave rates unchanged in December versus 86% before the inflation report, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“CPI data came in significantly weaker than expected, which is quite supportive for precious metals. We are expecting a significant deterioration in the data over the course of the fourth quarter, which should weaken dollar and support gold,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. “Over the next six months, we’re looking at gold prices to rally towards $2,100 per ounce.” Boosting bullion’s appeal, the dollar index fell 1% while benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a more than one-month low after the data.

Investors will also keep a tab on the US producer price index data due on Wednesday. Spot silver rose 2.3% to 22.81 per ounce. Commerzbank lowered its price forecast for silver at the end of 2024 to $29 per ounce from $30.

But, it added that this would still see silver noticeably outperform gold, attributing it to a positive outlook for industrial demand and ongoing transformation of the economy towards climate neutrality, in which silver plays an important role. Platinum gained 1.4% to $876.39, and palladium climbed 1.8% to $998.86.

gold price gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold moves higher as yields, dollar slip after US inflation data

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories