South Africa’s Bavuma not ‘100 percent’ fit for World Cup semi-final

KOLKATA: Injured South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on Wednesday said he is not “100 percent” and the team will decide later if he is fit enough to play in the World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Bavuma, an opening batsman, struggled with his hamstring in the win over Afghanistan and remains in doubt for Thursday’s game in Kolkata.

“Physically I feel alright. Obviously not 100 percent,” Bavuma told reporters.

“So this day becomes important in terms of a decision about tomorrow. I’m quite confident, but it’s not a unilateral decision that will be made.”

On his mindset on the eve of the semi-final, Bavuma added: “A bit nervous of the game. It will be our first semi-final as a team. But I think the feeling is no different from any game that we’ve encountered within the World Cup.”

Rohit gets India off to rapid start in World Cup semi-final

Bavuma, 33, strained his hamstring during the win over Afghanistan last Friday and hobbled while batting for his 23 runs.

The captain has already missed two games at the World Cup through illness.

Coach Rob Walter said Tuesday the team will “not give Bavuma extra protection if the injury does not heal sufficiently and inhibits his play”.