Nov 15, 2023
Sports

Rohit gets India off to rapid start in World Cup semi-final

AFP Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 02:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 47 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch

Rohit, who won the toss at his Wankhede Stadium home ground, struck four fours and four sixes in just 29 balls.

But the 36-year-old, who has scored over 500 runs in the tournament, fell in sight of fifty when he skyed a drive off a Tim Southee cutter and was well caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, running back at mid-off.

Rohit’s exit left India 71-1 in the ninth over.

