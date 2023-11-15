BAFL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.37%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FCCL 16.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.64%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.98%)
HBL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.18%)
OGDC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.86%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
PIOC 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.16%)
PPL 86.94 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (4.31%)
PRL 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.63%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.57%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.13%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2023 01:35pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 289.5 for selling and 286.5 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency had closed at 289 for selling and 286 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 287 level against the greenback on Wednesday afternoon.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a key development, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an interview with Bloomberg TV said that she expects a deal on the ongoing first review of Stand-By-Arrangement (SBA) ‘within this week’.

The remarks come as an IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, is visiting Pakistan for the first review of the SBA.

Pakistani authorities led by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday began policy-level talks with the IMF mission in a bid to secure $710 million of the $3 billion loan programme.

Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank open market operations

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

SECP green lights Meezan Bank’s wholly-owned Exchange Company

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Read more stories