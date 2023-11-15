BAFL 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in the inter-bank market
Published 15 Nov, 2023 10:44am

The Pakistani rupee registered slight gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.1% during opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 287.60, an increase of Re0.27 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had depreciated 0.11% to settle at 287.87 against the US dollar.

Internationally, the US dollar stuttered at broadly lower levels on Wednesday after slumping overnight as a surprisingly softer US inflation reading bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

The sell-off in the dollar drove a rally for many of its peer currencies, with the euro sitting just below an over two-month high hit on Tuesday.

The frenetic currency market activity was sparked by data showing US consumer prices were unchanged in October, with the annual rise in underlying inflation the smallest in two years. In the 12 months through October, the CPI climbed 3.2% - below economists’ estimates - after rising 3.7% in September.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, last stood at 104.13 in the Asian morning, just off Tuesday’s two-month low of 103.98.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday as China’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations, a day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year.

Brent futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.67 a barrel by 0427 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 15 cents, also 0.2%, to $78.28.

This is an intra-day update

