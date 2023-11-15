ACF, BCI ink MoU on cotton production improvement

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards revolutionizing cotton production in Pakistan, the APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF) and Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan (BCI) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This landmark agreement marks a pivotal moment for the textile industry in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen and promote sustainability in cotton production and value chains.

The MoU was officially signed, by Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA (North), representing APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF), and Hina Fouzia, Country Director of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

The APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF) is a non-profit organisation under the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), a prominent trade organisation representing around 250 textile companies in Pakistan. APTMA has historically played a leading role in facilitating business and promoting government-related services for the textile industry. APTMA Cotton Foundation is a flagship project of APTMA, focusing on model and cluster farming concepts aimed at revolutionising cotton production and promoting sustainability throughout the value chain.

Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan (BCI) is another non-profit organisation dedicated to making cotton production more environmentally friendly, economically viable for farming communities, and better for the future of the cotton sector. BCI collaborates with various stakeholders to enhance sustainability in cotton farming practices.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sets forth a comprehensive framework for collaboration between the APTMA Cotton Foundation and the Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan, encompassing a wide range of critical initiatives aimed at fostering the growth and sustainability of the cotton industry in Pakistan. These initiatives include strengthening and revitalising the cotton value chain, enhancing cotton productivity and quality, facilitating market integration and linkages for cotton products, improving the global image of Pakistan Cotton, identifying technical and financial partners for industry development, advancing commercial and technical education within the textile sector, promoting the sustainable supply of high-quality cotton, offering training and knowledge transfer to farmers in alignment with international best practices, and actively engaging in the development of technologically advanced seeds, while supporting research and development efforts in the field of cotton production.

This collaborative effort represents a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities within Pakistan’s cotton industry, with the aim of achieving sustainability and excellence throughout the cotton value chain.

The primary objectives are to implement a traceability system that aligns with international rules and standards. Traceability is a cornerstone of international trade regulations, ensuring compliance with ethical and sustainable practices. As the global textile industry places an increasing emphasis on transparency and responsible sourcing, the establishment of a traceability system in Pakistan becomes imperative for continued market access. By adhering to international regulations, this will not only ensure the sustainability and ethical integrity of our cotton supply chain but also secure access to key markets. International textile markets are increasingly demanding transparency and traceability in the textile supply chain. By implementing a robust traceability system in Pakistan, we are not only meeting international standards but also contributing to the global textile industry’s commitment to sustainability and ethical production.

Under the MoU, BCI will act as the program partner, providing technical support for Better Cotton development in Pakistan, organising assessments, and mobilizing financial and technical partnerships. BCI will also support APTMA in making efforts to integrate Better Cotton criteria into national cotton production technology and training materials.

ACF will function as the program promoting agency, undertaking responsibilities for promoting the program, preparing training materials, and inviting APTMA representatives to participate in BCI’s strategic planning meetings and seminars on Better Cotton. ACF will also work with BCI to ensure traceability across the supply chain of Better Cotton produced in areas operated by ACF.

Both parties are committed to cooperation for increased cotton production, quality improvement, market linkages, and implementing fundraising programs for Better Cotton projects in Pakistan. They will also work together to develop a system to facilitate Better Cotton adoption and implementation in Pakistan.

In witnessing this milestone agreement, the undersigned representatives of APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF) and Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan (BCI) affirm their commitment to promoting sustainable and improved cotton production in Pakistan.

