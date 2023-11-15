Examination system: Dr Asim unveils ‘transformative changes’

KARACHI: In a press briefing, Dr. Asim Hussain, the Chancellor of Ziauddin University, unveiled transformative changes to Pakistan’s examination system, emphasizes the approval of three key suggestions by the Inter Board Chairman Commission (IBCC).

The briefing session along with the presentation with references and notifications from IBCC encompassed the fundamental components raised by Dr. Asim Hussain. First of all, students can now choose from number of elective courses along with compulsory subjects. Secondly, there is a pending alteration in the grading system for SSC and HSSC, suggesting the abolition of Fail grades and using “Unsatisfactory” grade instead. Last but not least, preset multiple-choice questions (MCQs) are used in place of the customary practical exams.

These decisions are slated for uniform implementation across all educational boards in Sindh, as outlined in references and notifications issued by the IBCC. Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) is the pioneer in examination boards to implement this decision with immediate effects.

A pivotal alteration allows metric and inter-level students to concurrently sit for exams in different subjects. The presentation highlighted that this innovative approach offers students the flexibility to choose diverse subjects, fostering increased motivation, improved retention, heightened focus, effective learning strategies, greater satisfaction, and improved career prospects.

Another significant change involves the introduction of a new grading system, replacing marks at the ninth and eleventh levels from 2024. The conventional A-1, A, B, C, D, E, F grading scale will make way for a 10-point system. The presentation noted that the concept of failure will be replaced by an unsatisfactory grade, affording students the opportunity to reappear for specific subjects. This transition aims to alleviate the academic pressure associated with the current marks-based selection criteria in universities.

Furthermore, a notable adjustment in the assessment method for scientific subjects introduces Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) as an alternative to the Cambridge-style practical. The presentation underscored that this change is expected to enhance students’ data handling and processing skills, focus on analytical thinking and problem-solving, and facilitate the practical application of classroom teachings.

Dr. Asim Hussain underscored that these progressive decisions are initially being implemented within the Ziauddin University Examination Board, with plans for broader adoption across educational boards in Sindh following the directives of the IBCC. Providing a historical context, he mentioned the evolution of admission criteria in universities, highlighting that the powers initially held by universities eventually led to the formation of examination boards in Pakistan.

