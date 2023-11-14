BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Australia, NZ dollars hunker down for US inflation test

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:51am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were given a break from selling on Tuesday as markets awaited data on US inflation that could jolt the course of interest rates and bond yields globally.

The Aussie was holding at $0.6378, and just above last week’s low of $0.6340. Near-term resistance lies around $0.6400 and $0.6429.

The kiwi dollar was stuck at $0.5879, after finding some support around $0.5870, but remains far distant from its recent top at $0.6000.

Domestic data was mixed with Australian business conditions holding firm in October, but consumer confidence sliding in the wake of last week’s rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

In New Zealand, figures showed food inflation fell back sharply in October, while prices for air travel and petrol also declined.

In contrast, there were rises for accommodation and alcohol and tobacco. None of the reports moved the dial on expectations for rates, with investors awaiting more important figures on Australian wages and employment this week.

Futures imply only a 10% chance of a further RBA hike in December, while the probability of a move from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this month is put at just 4%.

Australia, NZ dollars struggle to find support after rapid retreat

The more immediate hurdle for the Aussie will be US figures on consumer price inflation due later Tuesday, which could shift the outlook for US rates and the dollar.

Key will be the reading for core inflation, which is seen rising 0.3% for October.

Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche, sees a risk of a 0.4% gain due to rising air fares and lodging away from home. Such an outcome, he says, would suggest US interest rates would stay high for longer and push Treasury yields back above 4.7%.

“Strong inflation data would likely see the USD outperform all comers, with USD/JPY re-testing Y151.95 and high beta currencies, like the Antipodeans, losing out in the G10,” warned Ruskin.

The commodity-exposed Aussie and kiwi are often used as proxies for global growth and are very sensitive to risk sentiment.

On the positive side, iron ore prices had climbed close to $130 a tonne on speculation of more infrastructure spending by Beijing, and the mineral is Australia’s biggest export earner.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

