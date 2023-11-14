BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 289 for selling and 286 for buying purposes for customers
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:58am

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 289 for selling and 286 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Monday, the currency closed at 289 for selling and 286 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 287 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani authorities led by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday began policy-level talks with the visiting staff mission of the IMF on the first review of Stand-By-Arrangement (SBA) in a bid to secure $710 million of the $3 billion loan programme.

An official told Business Recorder that so far, talks have been progressing according to expectations, and some issues that emerged earlier during technical level talks could be discussed now.

He added that two sessions of talks have been held on Monday with one in the morning and one in the evening. In reply to a question about whether any new taxes have been proposed, he added that at this point in time, the FBR tax collection is slightly above target.

However, about external financing, another official said that the Fund might have raised some questions.

interbank market Open market rates Exchange rate currency rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians in West Bank clash

TPL Corp, Abhi Limited explore acquisition of FINCA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Read more stories