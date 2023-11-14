BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.05 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.72%)
FABL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
FCCL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
GGL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.1%)
HBL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.71%)
HUBC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
MLCF 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.91%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.61%)
PAEL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 54.42 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.74%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
TRG 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,761 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.04%)
BR30 20,274 Increased By 120.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 56,574 Increased By 50.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,011 Increased By 22.5 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 11:38am

The Pakistani rupee saw a slight improvement against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.02% during opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 287.50, an increase of Re0.05 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated for the 15th consecutive session 0.18% to settle at 287.55 against the US dollar.

In a related development, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday began policy-level talks with the visiting staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of Stand-By-Arrangement (SBA) in a bid to secure $710 million of the $3 billion loan programme.

The governor State Bank (SBP), the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as well as other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, the FBR, the SBP and the Ministry of Energy also attended the meeting.

The IMF Mission Chief on behalf of the IMF, Nathan Porter, is leading his delegation.

Globally, the battered yen was stuck near a three-decade low against the US dollar on Tuesday, struggling to find a floor as the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) ultra-easy monetary policy settings remained at odds with the prospect of higher-for-longer rates elsewhere.

Against the dollar, the yen last stood at 151.72, languishing near a one-year low of 151.92 hit on Monday. A break below last year’s trough of 151.94 per dollar would mark a fresh 33-year low for the yen.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up on Tuesday on expectations of healthy market fundamentals, following an OPEC report saying demand remains strong, and concerns that supplies might be disrupted as the US cracks down on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures gained 30 cents, or 0.36%, to $82.82 a barrel by 0413 GMT.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate currency rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

Read more stories