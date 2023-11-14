BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-14

‘Sea Guardians-3 will open up new avenues for Sino-Pak maritime cooperation’

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

KARACHI: A joint press conference regarding Exercise Sea Guardian 2023 was held here on Monday. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik from Pakistan Navy and Senior Captain Qi Jian from People’s Liberation Army PLA (N) briefed the audience about objectives, contours and conduct of the exercise.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik said that Pakistan and China have always enjoyed strategically unique and strong relationship. He expressed that this exercise will further strengthen decades old and time tested friendship of both countries and will also open new avenues for future maritime cooperation between two friendly navies against common threats in the region.

While addressing the press conference, PLA (Navy) Senior Captain Qi Jian said that this exercise is committed to strengthen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. It aims at enhancing defence cooperation, deepening professional exchanges, facilitating the establishment of a regular mechanism for joint exercise along with demonstrating the common mission and determination of the two countries to defend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and further building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Frontline Destroyer, Frigates, Helicopters, Rescue Ship, Submarine and Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and Peoples Liberation Army are participating in the exercise.

The exercise is divided into two phases, i.e., Harbour and Sea phase. During harbour activities both navies shared their experiences on contemporary maritime security threats and challenges through various workshops, seminars and table top discussions.

While, the Sea Phase to be conducted in North Arabian Sea from 14 till 16 Nov 23, would encompass advance level naval operations i.e. maritime security Ops, tactical manoeuvres, various warfare related exercises and Search & Rescue operations to deal with variety of threats at sea.

First bilateral Exercise Sea Guardian with People’s Liberation Army (Navy) was held in 2014 and has regularly been conducted each year alternately in Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PLA Asim Sohail Malik Sino Pak maritime Exercise Sea Guardian 2023

Comments

1000 characters

‘Sea Guardians-3 will open up new avenues for Sino-Pak maritime cooperation’

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories