Nov 13, 2023
Pakistan

Money laundering: Farah possesses Vanuatu passport?

NNI Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Investigations have revealed that former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend, Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, possesses a secret passport by an unknown country named Vanuatu.

This revelation has unearthed another ploy of Farah to conceal her ill-gotten wealth.

Investigations revealed that Farah got a secret passport made for an unknown country called Vanuatu for money laundering. She undertook several foreign trips to hide her wealth in different countries.

Furthermore, the son of a property tycoon was tasked with buying a secret international passport, the probe added. The property tycoon offered a businessman $130,000 for the passport.

Investigations further said that on March 28, 2022, Farah’s secret passport was handed over to Bushra Bibi, former first lady and the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Only six days before Imran Khan’s government was toppled, Farah was made to flee to Dubai.

After reaching Dubai, all the travels were made on this secret passport to evade coming on the radar of investigative agencies.

To stash all the ill-gotten wealth abroad, she made secret trips on this secret passport and also maintained bank accounts through it.

Just two days ago, the front-person was proved to be the owner of Rs14.5

billion worth of assets. In the three years during Imran’s rule, Farah’s wealth increased by Rs4.5 billion.

