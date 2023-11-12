BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-12

Asia coffee: Market awaits new beans in Vietnam; Indonesia premiums rise

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Bids and offers remained far apart in Vietnam, with buyers waiting for prices to stabilise ahead of the arrival of fresh beans as the harvest peaks later this month, traders said on Thursday, adding Indonesia premiums rose further on beans scarcity.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 57,200-58,600 dong ($2.35-$2.40) per kg, compared with 57,700-59,000 dong range a week ago.

Sellers in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at $120 premium per metric ton to the January contract. Buyers, however, only agree to buy at $40-$50 premiums. To the November contract, sellers quoted $200 premium per metric ton while buyers offered the premium in the $120-$150 range.

“Supplies are limited, so those who have to fulfil their November contracts have to buy at high prices. Meanwhile, January prices are down this week as beans started to tick up,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“Hopefully, the prices will start to cool next week when more beans come.” Another trader said it was still sunny at the moment but if it gets warmer, it would be much better for the beans.

Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first 10 months of 2023 were 1.3 million metric tons, a 10.7% decline from the same period last year, government customs data showed on Thursday.

Coffee Farmers Asia Coffee Vietnam’s coffee exports

Comments

1000 characters

Asia coffee: Market awaits new beans in Vietnam; Indonesia premiums rise

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Read more stories