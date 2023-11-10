Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market on Friday as its persistent fall continued.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 288 for selling and 285 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the currency had closed at 287.5 for selling and 284.50 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at the 286 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).