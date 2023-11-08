BAFL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 08 Nov, 2023 01:30pm

The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, while the local currency also saw a slight improvement in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 287.50 for selling and 284.50 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency had closed at 287.50 for selling and 284.50 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 286 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, authorities in Pakistan and the IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, are engaged in crucial discussions on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA).

Analysts believe that the successful review would improve the external account position of the country, which has recently seen its foreign exchange reserves dwindle in recent weeks on account of debt repayments.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly increased by $14 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.5 billion as of October 27.

Sohail Nov 08, 2023 02:26pm
pata nahi kaunsi open market ki baat kar rahe hain aap log... kal ka rate 289 tha....aaj 292 hogaya hai....
