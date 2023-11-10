PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

Inzamam-ul-Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30th October 2023 in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations.

As per reports, Inzamam had resigned after media reports claimed he had a stake in a player’s management company registered with the PCB. The reports also said several top players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were associated with the company. The reports subsequently raised questions regarding the team selection process.

A five-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the PCB to investigate allegations regarding conflict of interest reported in the media about the team selection process. The findings of this inquiry will be submitted to the PCB management promptly, a PCB spokesman, said.

It may be noted that Inzamam-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee on 7th August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men’s selection committee last month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023