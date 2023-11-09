BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Aussie ‘big four’ banks hike home loan rates after RBA decision

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 11:49am

Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s largest lender, on Thursday joined the other three big banks in raising its standard variable home loan rate by 25 basis points after the central bank hiked its interest rate earlier this week.

The National Australia Bank, ANZ Group Holdings and Westpac Banking Corp, the other three of Australia’s “big four”, had hiked their home loan rates on Wednesday by 0.25%.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 25 bps to 4.35%, ending four months of steady policy, saying that recent data suggested there was a risk of inflation remaining higher for longer.

Australia shares hits three-week high on hopes of central bank holding rates

The rate hike by the National Australia Bank and ANZ Group Holdings would be effective from Nov. 17, while Westpac Banking Corp would raise rates from Nov. 21, the lenders said in separate statements on Wednesday. CBA said its home loan variable rate change would be effective from Nov. 17.

Reserve Bank of Australia Commonwealth Bank of Australia

