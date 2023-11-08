BAFL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.74%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
DFML 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
DGKC 62.49 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.76%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.21%)
FCCL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.87%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.98%)
HUBC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.66%)
OGDC 102.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PAEL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
PPL 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.66%)
TRG 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.74%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.2 (1.08%)
BR30 19,230 Increased By 247.3 (1.3%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN rights chief urges Bangladesh to let opposition leader leave

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2023 01:38pm

DHAKA: The UN rights chief Volker Turk has urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to release main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for urgent medical treatment outside the country.

Bangladeshi doctors have said Zia, a two-times former premier, was at “high risk” of dying without overseas medical intervention abroad after the Hasina government rejected pleas to let her leave.

Zia, 78, heads the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and has been living under effective house arrest since her release from a 17-year prison sentence in 2020.

The two women are known as the Battling Begums and their internecine rivalry has dominated the politics of the South Asian nation of 170 million people for over four decades.

Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a letter to Hasina that Zia’s release would be seen as “an important step towards political dialogue and reconciliation”.

“I appeal to your government to consider her release to enable her to receive the urgent and specialised medical care that she requires outside of the country,” he wrote in the letter dated November 1 and seen by AFP.

Zia has advanced liver cirrhosis, diabetes and heart problems. Three US doctors carried out minor surgery on her last month, but the government rejected a family request to allow her to travel to Germany for a liver transplant.

The country is gearing up for general elections due in January, with the opposition holding regular protests, and Zia’s death would likely trigger huge demonstrations.

Bangladesh arrests 8,000 opposition activists

Hasina, who has been in power for nearly 15 years, faces mounting pressure from Western powers to hold free and fair elections, which could set the stage for a comeback by Zia’s resurgent BNP.

Turk also asked the government “to prevent any arbitrary detention including detention that could be perceived as politically motivated or which might impact the environment for fair and credible elections”.

Bangladesh Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sheikh Hasina UN rights chief Volker Turk Khaleda Zia

Comments

1000 characters
Shahin Miah Nov 08, 2023 02:59pm
We want that
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Evan Nov 08, 2023 03:28pm
Bnp ❤️
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UN rights chief urges Bangladesh to let opposition leader leave

Reko-Diq Project: Pakistan hopeful of reaching deal with Saudi Arabia by December, says Kakar

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

SIFC body zeroes in on RE projects

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

Read more stories