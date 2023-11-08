BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 04:42pm

Bullish run continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at a new historic high level of 54,261 level amid record activity on Wednesday.

Led by institutional buying, the benchmark index crossed the 54,000 level during the intra-day trading. Maintaining momentum throughout the day, the KSE-100 Index settled at 54,261.42 level, an increase of 525.69 points or 0.98%.

After hitting the then-record intra-day high, profit-taking erased gains at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down by 125 points to settle at 53,735.73 at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Wednesday, especially among the index-heavy sectors with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Analysts said that the bullish trend is attributed to expectations of a decline in policy rate in the coming weeks.

“Expectations building that interest rates may come down sooner than expected after fall in global oil prices,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Topline Securities, said in a note.

“This will help in easing inflation in Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the country’s current account deficit, which was reduced to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the CAD of $360 million in the same month in 2022, and a drop in CPI-based inflation has also propelled the positive sentiment at the bourse.

Meanwhile, the traded value at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also reached a two-year high.

“The average daily traded value at PSX experienced a 2-year high and witnessed Rs20.1 billion, +10% DoD (highest since 30 Nov’21),” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 bullish trend KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee continues to fall, declines for 13th consecutive session

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

PC initiates privatisation process of PECO

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Read more stories