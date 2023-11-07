BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 03:47pm

After hitting a record intra-day high, profit-taking erased gains at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down 78 points during trading on Tuesday.

Propelled by bullish momentum, the KSE-100 Index reached a record intra-day high of 54,312.89 during the day.

However, selling was witnessed during the closing hours of the trading session, and at 3pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 53,781.38 level, a decrease of 78.98 points or 0.15%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 index was up by 737 points, as it settled at 53,860.37 on the back of a strong buying spree. This was the highest closing level for the KSE-100.

A mixed pattern was witnessed among index-heavy sectors on Tuesday, with commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green, while automobile assemblers, chemical and fertilisers trading in the red.

Experts attributed the bullish trend at the bourse to improved macroeconomic indicators, as the country’s current account deficit declined to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022, on account of lower imports.

The CPI-based inflation in Pakistan also lowered to 26.9% in October.

The market is optimistic that the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) will be successful, paving the way for further inflows into the country.

“There is just no stopping the KSE-100 at the moment, with the market anticipating a successful IMF review and commencement of monetary easing within the next few Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings,” said Intermarket Securities Limited in a note on Tuesday.

“Periodic profit-taking may come from time to time, but in general we expect a significant valuation rerating across the next 12 months,” it added.

This is an intra-day update

Mustafa Nov 07, 2023 04:18pm
Market will hit
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Nov 07, 2023 04:21pm
Market will hit 70000 in short period and 120,000 points in long term.. Government should advertise it (so that more people invest in PSX)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

