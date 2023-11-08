Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Prime Minister Kakar to attend ECO summit in Tashkent: FO

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

