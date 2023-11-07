BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Nov 07, 2023
Business & Finance

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

  • Investment roadshow is 'first of its kind in country's history to mobilise foreign investments at global stage', says SIFC
Published 07 Nov, 2023

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) hosted an investment roadshow in Dubai from 5-7 November in collaboration with USAID with a “singular focus to project latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investmentons in key sectors of the economy”.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the roadshow attracted a large number of global businessmen and is “the first of its kind in the country’s history to mobilise foreign investments at a global stage…expected to catalyse SIFC’s endeavors”.

Pakistani companies at GITEX ‘hungry for growth’: Systems Limited CEO

The statement, shared by SIFC on social media platform X, said officials highlighted the country’s immense potential and investment opportunities “under the auspices of SIFC”, which was formed in June 2023 under then prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

Projects under SIFC were pitched for attracting prospective investments at the show, which garnered enormous traction, as investors were given insights into the country’s “transforming investment climate.”

Dubai Business Forum attracts 2,000 CEOs and execs

Some 30 Pakistani firms presented proposals and growth strategies during pitch sessions B2B in various areas including agriculture, IT and energy.

As per a video shared by Jamil Qureshi, Secretary to SIFC, the event was held at Dubai’s Shangri-La Hotel where the audience heard from Stephen Berlinguette, Director USAID, Pakistan, as well as DelSys, which provides mobile refueling services. A fireside chat was also held featuring Walid G Mansour, co-CEO and co-founder of Middle East Venture Partners, which provides early and growth-stage funding to firms.

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Parvez Nov 07, 2023 05:19pm
I wonder who's paying for for this shopping spree ..... because no person from outside in his right mind will put money in Pakistan when they see that ALL our so called leaders business men, politicians, bureaucrats and others as have stashed their wealth abroad.
