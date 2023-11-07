BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.22%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
DGKC 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.39%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.41%)
HBL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
HUBC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.33%)
OGDC 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.06%)
PPL 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.35%)
PRL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.91%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.01%)
TRG 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.14%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,470 Decreased By -27.1 (-0.49%)
BR30 19,026 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.49%)
KSE100 53,762 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,997 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

  • Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan delegation calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 03:03pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Tuesday their decision to jointly contest the upcoming general elections.

In a presser today, PML-N leader Saad Rafique said that both parties will contest February 8 polls jointly.

Rafique said it was decided that the parties would hold consultations on several political, economic and legal policies, adding that the doors will remain open for other political parties as well.

Earlier today, a delegation comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party’s Model Town secretariat.

Following the meeting, the PML-N in a statement on X said that both parties have agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current crises and to put the country back on the path of development.

The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas, the statement read.

The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days.

The PML-N, and MQM were coalition partners in the previous government.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan said elections will be held on February 8. The announcement came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa directed the ECP to confer with President Arif Alvi on the poll date.

PMLN MQM P General elections

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

India’s top court tells states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Bus torched as Bangladesh set to declare new minimum wage

Centre doubts ability of provinces to run Discos credibly

Read more stories