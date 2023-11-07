PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Tuesday their decision to jointly contest the upcoming general elections.

In a presser today, PML-N leader Saad Rafique said that both parties will contest February 8 polls jointly.

Rafique said it was decided that the parties would hold consultations on several political, economic and legal policies, adding that the doors will remain open for other political parties as well.

Earlier today, a delegation comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party’s Model Town secretariat.

Following the meeting, the PML-N in a statement on X said that both parties have agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current crises and to put the country back on the path of development.

The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas, the statement read.

The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days.

The PML-N, and MQM were coalition partners in the previous government.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan said elections will be held on February 8. The announcement came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa directed the ECP to confer with President Arif Alvi on the poll date.