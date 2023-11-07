Prime Minister Kakar to attend ECO summit in Tashkent: FO

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will depart for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit, the Foreign Office (FO) has said.

“Kakar will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth, and productivity,” the FO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the interim premier will also “present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity”.

“He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders,” the FO said.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

In September this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Uzbekistan for a two-day official visit to enhance defense cooperation and military-to-military communication.

During the tour, the COAS met with H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, the defense minister, as well as the chairman and secretary of the country’s state security service.