BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Nov 08, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-08

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.149 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,009.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.828 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.433 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.762 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.542 billion), Platinum (PKR 511.789 million), Silver (PKR 378.729 million), DJ (PKR 233.003 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.562 million), SP 500 (PKR 85.911 million), Palladium (PKR 63.969 million), Copper (PKR 77.022 million),Japan Equity (PKR 46.388 million) and Brent (PKR 19.757 million).

In Agricultural commodities,9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.095 were traded.

