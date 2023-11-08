KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.149 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,009.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.828 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.433 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.762 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.542 billion), Platinum (PKR 511.789 million), Silver (PKR 378.729 million), DJ (PKR 233.003 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.562 million), SP 500 (PKR 85.911 million), Palladium (PKR 63.969 million), Copper (PKR 77.022 million),Japan Equity (PKR 46.388 million) and Brent (PKR 19.757 million).

In Agricultural commodities,9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.095 were traded.

