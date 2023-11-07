PARTLY FACETIOUS: Blinken’s body language

“Plus ca change plus c’est la meme chose – the more things change the more things remain the same.” “I disagree – Antony Blinken is going from one Muslim country to another and really his body language is increasingly visibly dejected.”

“Right, the obsequiousness of the past is not that apparent but the rhetoric is the same and the lack of action is the same.”

“No there are some changes, Rishi Sunak is acting as Biden’s poodle.”

“Nope, Tony Blair did precisely that with Bush.”

“I disagree. Blair was elected Sunak is selected, and Blair was only obsequious to the US President, Sunak is obsequious to everyone, and unlike Blair he was told off by President Xi and God knows who else….I bet even MrKakar will tell him off…”

“Not if he is invited to tea at 10 Downing Street!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the US position is the same, using their veto to ensure support for the Israeli position, notwithstanding overwhelming evidence of violations of international law.”

“A major difference from the past is that China and Russia have vetoed US and Israeli resolution for the first time ever.”

“Right but the casualty is monetary support for Ukraine fighting a much stronger adversary while money has been approved for Israel fighting a much inferior adversary - in terms of overwhelming air and fire power and…”

“Yes but see that’s what life is about – actual change takes centuries. The Roman empire did not fall in one day.”

“I think the US position as the policeman of the world may have been compromised and…”

“Hey now the US can learn from the Punjab police – deal with resistance, any resistance, by physical force – baton, hand, butt of a rifle…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Hey we had the First Daughter concept first, and our prime ministers no longer in power bitterly complain about political victimization and rigging in elections, then their financial irregularities and I refer you to Hunter Biden and Trump and…”

“Alright so perhaps Blinken can stop over in Lahore on his way back to the Middle East to learn how to beat our opposition or resistance.”

“That is a good idea and MrKakar and company can bring out the red carpet…”

“I heard it was already dusted and cleaned for the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister on his way to the cemetery…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023