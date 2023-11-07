KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 25.638 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,830.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.123 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS(PKR 5.654 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.811 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.639 billion), Silver (PKR 1.397 billion), DJ (PKR 839.340 million), Platinum (PKR 420.510 million), Japan Equity (PKR 323.536 million), Palladium (PKR 127.883 million), Natural Gas (PKR 117.879 million), SP 500 (PKR 98.978 million),Copper (PKR 46.898 million) and Brent (PKR 37.129 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR39.552 were traded.

