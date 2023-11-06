BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

14 students given scholarships on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

LAHORE: In the latest development, Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) has interceded to provide outstanding educational scholarships worth Rs. 662,000 to students who had encountered delays in receiving their scholarship amounts, from the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesman said that 14 applicants, hailing from various districts, had lodged complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab in this regard. They reported persistent efforts to secure their scholarships from the PBF but to no avail.

Acknowledging the situation, the ombudsman directed the PBF to expedite the disbursement of the pending scholarships to the students without delay.

