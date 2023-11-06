Destiny of nations can be changed through education: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Transport, Livestock and Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the destiny of nations can be changed only through education.

“We have to emphasize on training of children along with education in our educational institutions so that they can go ahead and play their full role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan”.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad on the occasion of participating in the Model United Nation Conference at Pak-Turk Maarif International School and Colleges Girls Campus.

The event was attended by Principal Pak-Turk Maarif Girls Campus Principal Sadia Amir, Event Coordinator Noor Fatima, Director Pak-Turk Maarif Ahmed Chariji, Aslam Bhatti and 300 students representing delegations from across Punjab in the Model United Nation Conference.

In his address, the provincial minister said that in the first revelation of Islam, the word Iqra was emphasized that read in the name of your Lord, that is, education was emphasized from the beginning of Islam and our youth are fortunate to adopt any profession in Pakistan.

He advised to the students, they should all strive to be like a Nobel laureate who was among the 20 scientists in America and who given credit to his mother as she questioned daily.

He said that our youth should not lose hope and should always move forward with positive thinking and perform their duties like a responsible citizen. He congratulated the outstanding students and also congratulated the school management and administration as well as the organizers of MUN 2023.

Madam Sadia Aamir, Principal Girls Campus in her address said that Turkish Maarif Foundation and Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges are doing great services in the field of education in Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer will be offered for the end of the atrocities being committed in Palestine and for the protection of the oppressed Palestinians. The provincial minister distributed certificates among the talented students.

