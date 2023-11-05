BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish police tear gas pro-Palestinian protesters at air base

AFP Published November 5, 2023

INCIRLIK: Turkish police Sunday fired tear gas to disperse a pro-Palestinian rally staged outside a military base housing US forces just hours before the arrival in Ankara of Washington's top diplomat.

The protest outside the Incirlik Air Base in southeastern Turkey was organised by the IHH humanitarian relief fund, which in 2010 led a flotilla to Gaza that sparked Israeli raids in which 10 civilians died.

An AFP photographer said the police intervened when the crowd began to walk toward the base after holding a peaceful rally in Incirlik.

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

Images on social media showed several hundred people waving Palestinian flags running across a field chased by the police, who also used water cannon.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests. US officials issued no comment.

The Mediterranean coastal base is owned by Turkey but used by the US Air Force and occasionally Britain's Royal Air Force, providing them with strategic access to large parts of the Middle East.

The IHH protest was timed to coincide with a visit to Ankara by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was to arrive late Sunday and meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.

Nearly 1,000 people also rallied Sunday outside the US embassy in Ankara, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

NATO member Turkey has been hit by weeks of occasionally vast protests since Israel went to war against Hamas last month.

Israel is trying to crush who staged the deadliest attack in the country's history on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has killed more than 9,770 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Turkey, which itself has been battling a decades-long Kurdish insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, initially defended Israel's right to fight back against Hamas.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toughened up his tone as the war grinds on and the civilian death toll climbs.

Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at the United States for supporting the Israeli operation, which he has compared to "genocide".

He led a massive rally in Istanbul last month that he said was attended by 1.5 million people, calling Israel an "occupier" that was acting like a "war criminal".

Turkey said Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations and breaking off contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Erdogan holds personally responsible for the civilian toll.

Israel and Turkey had been gradually mending their relations, which ruptured in the wake of the 2010 IHH attempt to break Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip.

They reappointed ambassadors last year and were relaunching discussions about a US-backed natural gas pipeline that could have formed the basis for more lasting ties.

Blinken, who paid an unannounced visit to the West Bank on Sunday as part of his Middle East tour, will be travelling to Turkey for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

But Erdogan will be touring Turkey's remote northeast on Monday, making it unlikely he will personally meet the US diplomat.

The Turkish leader said on Sunday that Ankara was "working behind the scenes" to stop the bloodshed and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Stopping the bloodshed in Gaza is Turkey's duty," Erdogan said in televised remarks.

Fidan spoke by phone Sunday with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

protesters Turkish police tear gas pro Palestinian protesters

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish police tear gas pro-Palestinian protesters at air base

Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

Blinken meets Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50bn

Polling concludes, counting under way in Sindh’s local govt elections

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary 1 million bpd oil output cut for December

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

Bangladesh arrests 8,000 opposition activists: report

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Read more stories