BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New orders lift Saudi non-oil business activity growth to 4-month high

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2023 10:27am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Growth in non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia accelerated for a second consecutive month in October, a survey showed on Sunday, with new orders supporting an overall expansion in activity which led to a sharp rise in employment levels.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 58.4 in October from 57.2 in September - far above the 50 mark denoting growth and the highest reading since June.

New business expanded faster with the new orders subindex surging to 66.1 in October, also a four-month high, from 64.2 the previous month.

The growth in output and new business was spread across most sectors, including manufacturing and construction, the survey showed. Growth in output remained high although the subindex eased to 60.1, weaker than the long run trend.

“The surge in new orders signifies an expanding market and suggests that the non-oil sector is experiencing sustained growth and demand for its products,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

“The employment expansion is a promising sign for the Saudi economy, as it suggests a growing demand for labour and a potential improvement in the job market,” he added.

Saudi Arabia may hold Arab Light price to Asia steady for December

The employment subindex rose to a nine-year high of 54.5 in October from 52.0 in September.

Creating jobs for citizens in an expanded private sector is a priority for the government as it implements a wide-reaching economic diversification plan known as Vision 2030 spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The government estimates non-oil economic growth in 2023 of around 6%, significantly outperforming overall GDP growth.

While the degree of confidence in future output eased from the previous month, firms remained optimistic overall.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman GDP growth Saudi Arabia Economy Riyad Bank non oil business activity

Comments

1000 characters

New orders lift Saudi non-oil business activity growth to 4-month high

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Read more stories