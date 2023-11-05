BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Lesco detects more power pilferers

Published 05 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 261 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 57th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media on Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 260 electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 17 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

