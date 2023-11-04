BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-04

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday shared tax-wise data of revenue collection with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first quarter (July-September) of 2023-24.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR held technical-level discussions with the IMF staff-level mission led by its Mission Chief on Friday. The FBR team headed by FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the IMF team on tax-wise revenue collection position, withdrawal of tax exemptions, tax reforms and broadening the tax base.

FBR Members of Inland Revenue and Customs (Policy) and FBR Members of Customs and IR (Operations) attended the meeting.

FBR receives over 2.9m income tax returns

According to sources, the FBR informed the IMF staff mission about the current position of income tax, sales tax, customs duty and Federal Excise Duty (FED) during the first quarter (July-September) of 2023-24. The collection of sales tax and customs duty at the import stage was also discussed during the meeting.

The FBR is also working on a strategy to improve domestic compliance/ enforcement and reduce gaps to compensate expected revenue shortfall in tax collection from the import stage in the coming months. The FBR has informed the IMF that no amnesty scheme or new tax exemption has been granted during the first quarter (July-September) of 2023-24.

The FBR officials also briefed that the tax machinery has provisionally collected Rs2,748 billion during the first four months (July-October) 2023-24 against assigned target of Rs. 2,682 billion, exceeding the target by Rs. 66 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs707 billion in October 2023 as compared to the target of Rs 705 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 2 billion. The board has achieved revenue collection target for the fourth consecutive month with 43% domestic and 37% overall growth.

During the period July to October 2023, the FBR has collected Rs 2,748 billion against assigned target of Rs. 2,682 billion, thereby exceeding it by Rs. 66 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs 2,748 billion during July-October (2023-24) against Rs 2,159 billion in the same period of 2022-23, reflecting an increase of Rs 589 billion.

FBR also issued refunds amounting to Rs. 158 billion during the first four months of 203-24 as against Rs. 113 billion refunded in the corresponding period of previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF FBR Federal Excise Duty tax collection revenue collection IMF and Pakistan Amjad Zubair Tiwana data of revenue collection

Comments

1000 characters

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories