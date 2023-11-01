FBR receives over 2.9m income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received over 2.9 million income tax returns for the tax year 2023 till October 31, 2023.

The FBR has not further extended the last date for filing of income tax returns beyond October 31, 2023.

Last year, the FBR had received over 2.5 million returns till October 2022. The FBR had received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million the last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.

