Nov 04, 2023
2023-11-04

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Naveed Butt Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved as many as five development projects with a cost of Rs10.022 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs213.86 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair here on Friday.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/ divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ ACS (Dev) from provincial governments also participated.

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

Projects related to food and agriculture, education, energy, physical planning and housing, science and technology, social welfare, transport and communication and water resources sectors were considered in the meeting.

A project related to the food and agriculture sector, namely “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Security Support Project”, was presented during the meeting. The project of Rs24,640 million has been forwarded to ECNEC for further approval. The location of the project is district(s): Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, and Upper Dir. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding by the Asian Development Bank

In the CDWP forum, a project related to the education sector namely, “Rehabilitation of schools in Balochistan affected by flooding” has been granted approval with a total cost of Rs1,400 million in the meeting. The location of the project is district(s): Lasbela, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Sibi, Naseerabad, Chaman, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sohbatpur, Kachhi, Killa Abdullah, Jaferabad, Killa Saifullah, Panjgur, Mastung, Musakhel and Jhal Magsi. The project source of financing is federal PSDP. The project aims to rehabilitate and restore schools that have been severely affected by floods, with the objective of improving schooling opportunities for students in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

Another project from education sector presented in the forum namely, “Sindh school rehabilitation project under flood restoration program” worth Rs 83,187.500 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The provincial government will pay 10 per cent of the total cost (7,562.50 million) and the ADB will pay the rest of the 90 per cent (75,625 million). The project will cover 17 districts of Sindh. This project includes the construction of completely and partially damaged schools and up-gradation of 62 primary schools to the secondary, middle and higher secondary level by construction new blocks.

A project related to physical planning and housing sector was presented in the forum namely, “Permanent settlement of IIOJK refugees 1989 onwards (phase-1)” and approved at the cost of Rs3,096.500 million. The location of the project is Bagh, Hattian Bala, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad districts of AJK.

A project related to social sector namely, “Women inclusive finance development program” was presented in the forum. This project, valued at Rs 31,413.047 million, has been referred to the ECNEC for further consideration. It aims to support women entrepreneurs across Pakistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is designated as the executing agency for this funding proposed to come from foreign sources, specifically ADB. The implementation agency is the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which will establish a Project Implementation Unit (PIU). The PIU’s expenses will be covered by SBP’s own funds. The financing will be overseen by a steering committee led by the executive director of SBP, with members from relevant stakeholders.

A project related to transport and communication presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of BT Road Nagor Sharif to Suntsar 54 km (Revised)” worth Rs 2,399.180 million was approved by the CDWP forum.

Another project related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely, “Improvement & reconditioning of Noseri Leswa Bypass road, length 52-Km in district Muzaffarabad Neelum, AJK” worth Rs1,622.045 million has been approved in the CDWP forum.

A project related to water resources presented in the meeting namely, “Sindh barrages improvement project phase-II (Rehabilitation and Modernisation of Sukkur Barrage and remaining works for rehabilitation and modernisation of Guddu Barrage)” worth Rs 74,618.340 million has been referred to ECNEC for further approval.

A project related to science and technology sector presented namely, “Establishment of Pak Korea testing laboratory for PV modules and allied equipment (revised)” worth Rs 1,504.955 has been approved by the forum.

