Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (M/o PD&SI) has shown annoyance at all Ministries/ Divisions for not appointing independent project directors of projects of Rs3 billion or above, sources close to Deputy Chairman Planning Commission told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission during the meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) held on September 25, 2023 observed that as per guidelines of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) appointment of independent Project Directors is mandatory in case of projects costing Rs3 billion or above.

He also noted that these guidelines are not followed by the Sponsors/ Executing Agencies as a result of which implementation of projects suffers.

PSDP 2023-24: Planning ministry disburses Rs135.41bn

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, therefore, directed that the guidelines and procedure regarding appointment of independent Project Directors for projects costing Rs3 billion or above as already conveyed should be strictly followed.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission further directed that the sponsoring agencies should immediately start necessary action in this regard and complete the process for appointment of Independent Project Director in accordance with the instructions and guidelines stipulated in the Development Manual 2021 by fulfilling all codal formalities by December 31, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023