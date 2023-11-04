BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
PML-N leader says party being denied a level playing field

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: While the general elections were only three months away, former federal minister and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has raised an objection that his party was not being provided a level playing field.

While addressing a press conference here Friday, he appealed to the judges to fix the hearing of corruption references filed against the PML-N leaders at the earliest so that justice could be delivered to them. He also alleged that the PTI Chairman was being given VIP treatment in the Adiala Jail. “It is unfortunate that he (Imran) was still being facilitated,” he further alleged.

He also complained that the PTI chairman had been provided with costly exercise machines inside the jail and was receiving the treatment normally given to special guests of the state.

“When we were in jails, we were even deprived of fans,” he said, adding: “What an irony that Khan is a blue-eyed boy of some people even when he is in prison.”

The PML-N leader recalled that it was alleged ahead of general elections in 2018 that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had deposited amounts in the Indian bank accounts, but there was no explanation from those who levelled these allegations afterwards.

He also questioned who had masterminded the May 9 attacks. It was crystal clear who was involved in the sit-in that had resulted in the delay of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan in 2014 and who had sold Kashmir to India. He further said that the PML-N was not given a level playing field in the 2002, 2008 and 2018 elections; everybody must be given a level playing field.

