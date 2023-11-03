Flood affectees: UN WFP, Ministry join hands

ISLAMABAD: The United Nation’s World Food Programme and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives joined hands to address issues related to malnutrition in children and emergency response for flood affectees.

The development came during a meeting between caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed and the newly-appointed Country Director of the UN World Food Programme in Pakistan, Coco Ushiyama on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest while focusing on food security policy, stunting prevention, education and emergency response for flood-affected communities.

Senior officers from the Planning Ministry and the World Food Programme also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, Planning Minister Saeed emphasised the severity of stunting as a significant issue in Pakistan and highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to addressing malnutrition concerns.

The planning minister stressed the need for collaborative efforts to tackle malnutrition effectively. The government has undertaken a series of initiatives, including the Rs25 billion’s project for out-of-school children. This programme identifies 50 less-developed districts where school meals will be provided to underprivileged children to ensure they have access to nutritious food, addressing the issue of malnutrition.

Another key initiative under the Public Sector Development Programme is the uplift of the 20 poorest districts in the country, aiming to bring them at par with other regions. He expressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the success of these programmes.

The meeting also addressed emergency response strategies for flood-affected populations, emphasising the need for climate-resilient and climate-adaptable policies and infrastructure.

The minister assured Ushiyama of the full support and cooperation of the government of Pakistan, emphasising the government’s commitment to effectively implementing ongoing initiatives for the benefit of the general population. Special attention was directed toward the Balochistan region, which was severely impacted by the floods of 2022.

In light of the discussions, Ushiyama and the planning minister expressed their commitment to working together to address these pressing issues and to ensure a positive impact on food security, malnutrition, and emergency response in Pakistan.

